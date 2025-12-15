Dismiss anti-socialism & anti-secularism bill: adv Vishnu Dhoble

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “The bill against socialism and secularism introduced by BJP MP Bhim Singh in the Rajya Sabha should be immediately dismissed; otherwise, the Samajwadi Jan Parishad will soon launch a public awareness campaign against this bill,” adv Vishnu Dhoble, Samajwadi Jan Parishad's national secretary while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

He alleged that the BJP is always trying to divert people's attention from fundamental issues. “This attempt is also evident in bringing up topics like 'Vande Mataram' for discussion in Parliament. A private member's bill has been introduced by the ruling party to remove the words socialism and secularism mentioned in the preamble of the Constitution. This is inconsistent with the fundamental spirit of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

He said that the architect of the Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, defined democracy as a system that brings about radical social and economic transformation in the lives of ordinary people without shedding a single drop of blood, and the same essence is reflected in the preamble of the Constitution.

Dhoble emphasised that it is necessary to protect the values at all costs to establish social and economic equality. Ranjan Dani and Dr Machhindra Gorde were also present at the briefing.