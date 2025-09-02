Dismissed PI Nagargoje ends life

Beed: Dismissed police inspector Sunil Nagargoje (57) was found dead at his rented residence in Prashantnagar, Ambejogai, on Monday night.

Police said he hanged himself from a ceiling fan when no one was at home. The incident came to light around 8 pm. Nagargoje, a native of Nagdara village in Parli tehsil, was living alone in Ambejogai. Ambejogai city police rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The exact reason behind his death is yet to be determined.

Record of misconduct led to dismissal

Before his dismissal, Nagargoje was posted at the Beed police control room. He had faced multiple charges of misconduct, including abusing and arguing with the then superintendent of police in Beed while posted in Parbhani and threatening a staff member during his tenure in Beed. He was also accused of prolonged absenteeism, often staying away from duty for months under the guise of medical leave. Following a detailed inquiry, the then SP Nandkumar Thakur submitted a report to higher authorities, and the Director General of Police’s office ordered his dismissal.