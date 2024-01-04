Disorderly parking nearly causes tragedy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motorcyclist narrowly escaped a harrowing accident near Chanakyapuri on the Sutgirni Chowk to Shahnoormiya Darga Chowk on Thursday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist lost his balance due to the vehicles being parked on the main road. All vehicles including cars, buses, and motorcycles are parked on the road in a disorderly manner. These vehicles become major obstacles. On Thursday, a car driver applied a sudden brake due to a vehicle suddenly appearing on the road. As a result, a motorcyclist who was speeding behind the car lost his balance and fell on the ground. Meanwhile, his motorcycle got crushed under the car. However, as the speed of the car was slow, a major tragedy was averted.