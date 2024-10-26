Displeasure in minority community over MK Deshmukh’s candidature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The name of Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh was announced as the Congress candidate from Aurangabad East Assembly Constituency. But, there is stir in the political circle. The Congress leaders from the minority community were upset over this.

It was said that Congress would give one ticket to a Muslim candidate. But, since it did not happen in reality, all the ten aspiring candidates of Congress are very upset. Apart from this, there is also a reaction in the Muslim community. Congress on Saturday announced the list of 23 candidates and the name of MK from Aurangabad East was figured in it. The opposition against MK Deshmukh began to emerge.

Box

10 aspirants came together

Ten aspiring Congress candidates from the East held a separate meeting two days ago and strongly opposed giving tickets to those who joined Congress recently from other parties.

The ten candidates strongly opposed giving a ticket to Dr Gaffar Quadri who recently left All India Majlis-e-Itthadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). They announced a clear stance that a ticket should be given to any one of them (ten aspirants). These developments were happening on Saturday and it seemed that Dr Gaffar Quadri's name would be announced. But, M K Deshmukh who retired as an education officer (Secondary) from Zilla Parishad two to three months ago succeeded in getting the ticket from Congress.

Box

NCP Sharad Pawar to rebel in both Constituencies

Meanwhile, NCP Sharad Pawar party held a meeting at NCP Bhawan on Saturday afternoon. Now is the time to teach the ally Congress a lesson. It was decided to file nomination form from both East and Central Constituencies on Monday.

Doubts were also expressed at this time that the Congress wanted to help the BJP in the East Constituency. In this meeting, NCP district president Pandurang Tangde Patil, former district president Sudhakar Sonwane, city president Khwaja Sharfuddin, Rajesh Pawar, Veena Khare, Motilal Jagtap and Abhishek Deshmukh guided the participants. It was announced that Vitthal Jadhav from the East Constitutency and Khwaja Sharfuddin from the Central Constitutency should file their nomination papers on October 28.

Box

Party to suffer

Commenting on the political development, State Congress general secretary and aspirant from the East Assembly Constituency Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan, said that until the end, the Congress said that it would field a Muslim candidate.

“The names of three Muslim aspirants were in the forefront. There is displeasure in the Muslim Community as tickets have not been given to even one of them. The Muslim community did not get the representation it should have given in the State. The party gave tickets in a few places. The party may suffer because of it. Even the post of MLC was not given by the Congress” said Zafar Khan

Box

To support the candidate given by party: Shaikh Yusuf

“We will try to elect the candidate who has been given by the party in the East Constituency. I will try to remove the displeasure of those aspirants who are upset. I will meet them for this purpose. Mahayuti wants to defeat us,” said. Shaikh Yusuf, Congress city president commented on the opposition to the candidate of East Assembly Constitutency. An aspirant Hamad Chows directly accused Imran Pratapgarhi and Wajahat Mirza of falling short in getting the former's candidature to a Muslim candidate.

Box

Protest launched in front of Gandhi Bhavan ended

A sit-in agitation was started in front of the party office at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj on Saturday evening opposed to giving the party’s ticket to M K Deshmukh. Twenty to twenty-five workers participated in this. This sit-in agitation has been started under the leadership of spokesperson Nilesh Ambewadikar, Moin Qureshi, Sagar Salunke and others.

Meanwhile, the agitation ended later.

Box

MIM to be benefit

There is speculation the MIM would benefit in East Constituency as the Congress did not field a Muslim candidate. The votes will be diverted to MIM due to opposition to the Congress candidate. Imtiaz Jalil has taken the stand of ‘wait and wait.’

Now, that Congress has announced its candidate, it is understood that he (Jaleel) may contest the election from this Constituency. Therefore, there will be a tough fight in this constituency.