Dispute over chit fund turns violent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 24-year-old woman was assaulted by three individuals during a dispute over chit fund money a local group savings scheme. The attackers allegedly hit her on the head with a stone.

The accused has been identified as Sarjerao Shinde, Dnyaneshwar, and a woman named Shanta. The investigation is underway. The incident occurred around 8 pm on July 14 in Gandhinagar. Following her complaint, Kranti Chowk police registered a case against the accused.