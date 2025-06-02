Dispute over purchases and construction at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chairman of the Board of Visitors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), along with MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe alleged corruption in purchases and construction works at GMCH. They demand the removal of Dr. Shivaji Sukre from the Superintendent’s post and reinstatement of Dr. Sanjay Rathod. Dr. Sukre denies the allegations, attributing the issues to previous administrations. Dr. Rathod counters that had irregularities occurred during his tenure, payments would have been withheld, which was not the case.

Over the past 2-3 years, significant maintenance and renovations were undertaken, including hostels, the Dean’s bungalow, surgical and administrative buildings, and the accident department. Projects like e-Office, e-Hospital, and e-Library were also launched with substantial investment. Former Visitors’ Committee member Pravin Shinde alleges that computers bought via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal were procured at nearly double the local market price and has called for a detailed audit.

Superintendent Tenures:

• Dr. Sanjay Rathod: 11 Nov 2022 – 20 Dec 2023

• Dr. Shivaji Sukre: 20 Dec 2023 – Present

Speculation surrounds whether Dr. Sukre will continue as Superintendent or if Dr. Rathod will be reinstated.

Dr. Rathod affirms that all procurements during his tenure were transparent and followed official guidelines. Dr. Sukre states that purchases were made strictly as per rules, with departmental confirmations before payments.