Dispute settlement turns violent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A meeting intended to resolve an old dispute escalated into a violent clash between two groups, who attacked each other with sharp weapons, iron rods, and sticks. The incident left two individuals seriously injured. The brawl occurred around midnight on May 31 in Ansar Colony, Padgaon.

Sayeed Salman (33, Samtanagar) and Imran Syed have had a longstanding dispute with Saddam Moinuddin (Bhavsingpura) and his brother Mujeeb (Ansar Colony, Padgaon). All parties gathered in Ansar Colony at midnight on May 31 in an attempt to settle their differences. However, instead of reconciliation, the situation escalated into a heated argument and ultimately turned into a physical fight. As a result, Sayeed Salman, Sayeed Moinuddin, and their respective brothers sustained serious injuries. Based on a complaint filed by Moinuddin, cases have been registered at the Cantonment Police Station against Sayeed Salman , Imran Sayeed Shafiq, and Awais Khan. Similarly, based on Salman's complaint, a case has been filed against Sayeed Moinuddin, Sayeed Saddam Sayeed Moinuddin, Sayeed Shahadab, Sayeed Mukhtar Sayeed Mujeeb, and five others. The charges include attempted murder, assault, and rioting.