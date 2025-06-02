Dispute settlement turns violent

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A meeting intended to resolve an old dispute escalated into a violent clash between two groups, who attacked each other with sharp weapons, iron rods, and sticks. The incident left two individuals seriously injured. The brawl occurred around midnight on May 31 in Ansar Colony, Padgaon.

Syed Salman (33, Samtanagar) and Imran Syed have had a longstanding dispute with Saddam Syed Moinuddin (resident of Bhavsingpura) and his brother Mujeeb (resident of Ansar Colony, Padgaon). All parties gathered in Ansar Colony at midnight on May 31 in an attempt to settle their differences. However, instead of reconciliation, the situation escalated into a heated argument and ultimately turned into a physical fight. As a result, Syed Salman Syed Shafiq, Syed Moinuddin, and their respective brothers sustained serious injuries. Based on a complaint filed by Moinuddin, cases have been registered at the Cantonment Police Station against Salman Syed Shafiq, Imran Syed Shafiq, and Awais Khan Azmat Khan. Similarly, based on Salman's complaint, a case has been filed against Syed Moinuddin, Syed Saddam Syed Moinuddin, Syed Shahadab, Syed Mukhtar Syed Mujeeb, and five others. The charges include attempted murder, assault, and rioting.