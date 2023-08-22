Disruption in water supply annoys citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The growing disruption in water supply for one or the other reason in the city is annoying the citizens each day. Today, the disruption in the water supply for two hours was due to the replacement of a transformer at Jayakwadi and disruption in power supply at Cidco N-7.

The CSMC officials first stopped the power supply from 2 pm to 3.30 pm to replace the transformer at Jayakwadi. Hence the supply of water through 700 mm and 1400 mm pipelines was stopped. The lifting and distribution resumed at 4.30 pm. In general, the gap was four hours in the water supply. According to the water supply sources, the supply of water in phases has to be completed even if the schedule is late by a few hours.

Besides, the electricity supply of the Cidco N-7 elevated storage reservoir (ESR) was halted for two hours. The supply was stopped to repair the technical snag in the electricity network in Cidco N-7.

Hence the water supply in the area also affected for these hours. Meanwhile, many areas depending upon water through this ESR have been affected.

The executive engineer K M Phalak confirmed that the water supply was delayed according to its routine schedule due to transformer replacement at Jayakwadi and disruption in electric supply in Cidco.