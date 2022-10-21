Disruption in water supply during festival annoys citizens

Aurangabad: The taps in many parts of the city went dry, while some parts received water late by a few hours than their rotational schedule on Friday. The disruption in water supply in the city annoys the citizens as the Diwali festival has begun and they are forced to face inconvenience.

It may be noted that following a technical snag in the water treatment plant (WTP) at Pharola, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) halted the operation of the water supply scheme for six hours on Thursday. The six pumps at the WTP were in a defunct state for three hours on Thursday evening. Later on, when the water supply was restored, it took three to four hours to draw water from the Jayakwadi Dam to the city.

The civic officials continued lifting water late in the evening from the Dam to the city. Tomorrow there is Dhanteras, therefore, the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has instructed the water supply officials to ensure that there is no disruption in the water supply for the next 5-6 days, said the sources. It may be noted that the majority of the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) had gotten empty by Thursday night due to the sudden emergence of a gap in water lifting for six hours. Hence the ESR got filled by Friday morning. This affected the phases in the water supply schedule. Many parts of the city received water in their taps late by 4-5 hours today, while the remaining areas will get it by tomorrow. Meanwhile, the sudden disruption has disappointed the revellers as the festival season is underway.