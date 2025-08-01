Disruption in water supply for 4-hours pose inconvenience to citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Friday afternoon at around 2.30 pm, the Current Transformer (CT) supplying electricity to the Pharola Water Treatment Plant suddenly burst. As a result, the entire city’s water supply had to be shut down. Repair work was completed by 6.30 pm, after which water pumping operations resumed. However, the four-hour disruption caused widespread disturbance to the city’s water distribution system.

On Saturday, a planned six-hour shutdown from 11 am to 5 pm has been scheduled to carry out various works. Due to this, residents are expected to face water shortages for the next three days.

Water supply issues in the city continue to persist. At least once or twice a week, serious problems arise, disrupting the distribution. On Friday, even though all water pipelines were functioning properly, the sudden failure of the CT from MSEDCL brought the entire system to a halt. After being informed, MSEDCL officials and workers responded quickly, inspected the issue, and replaced the faulty CT on a war footing. Pumping resumed at 6.30 pm.

During the four-hour shutdown, 700 mm and 1200 mm diameter water pipelines remained inactive, affecting scheduled water supply to many areas. Officials have now planned to supply water to those areas late Friday night or by Saturday morning.

On Saturday, from 11 am to 5 pm, another full system shutdown is announced for maintenance. This means that the city will receive no water throughout the day on Saturday. According to the municipal corporation’s water supply section, residents are likely to face water scarcity until Sunday, said the sources.