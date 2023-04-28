Disruption of water supply for 6 hours annoys citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an expected development, the power supply of Jayakwadi, Nakshatrawadi and Pharola Water Treatment Plants (WTP) got disrupted due to stormy weather amid strong winds and downpours today at 1 pm. Adding to the woes, the water supply scheme of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) got tripped three times after the restoration of the power supply. As a result, the water supply of the city remained disrupted for six long hours and it annoys the citizens who were waiting for the tap water as per the rotation schedule. Meanwhile, the water supply schedule for today and Saturday have been badly affected.

It is learnt that the voltage of power got reduced, with the onset of heavy rains, at 12.55 pm; 1.45 pm and 4.35 pm. Hence all eight pumphouses got defunct. The civic authorities undertook the task of repairing the pumps and succeeded in starting the operation of five pumps. The functioning of all the pumps was done in phases to avoid the occurrence of technical snags. The pump at Jayakwadi and Pharola got started and the power supply of Nakshatrawadi got disrupted for one and a half hours and the water supply again got defunct.

Water with low pressure

Meanwhile, the civic water supply section stated that today’s water supply schedule has been postponed for a day. However, they will try their best to supply water even if it is with low pressure.