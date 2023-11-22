Distribution of blankets at Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Blankets were distributed to the needy at Chikalthana on Wednesday. This distribution was done on the birthday of Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda. The blankets were distributed to the needy at the Divyadrishti Vastisthar Sangh Sanstha, Night shelter centre and needy people sitting on footpaths. This activity was led by social worker Sheikh Rafiq.