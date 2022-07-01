Distribution of Harit Vasundhara and Jagrit Nari award

Aurangabad, July 1:

The Harit Vasundhara and Jagrit Nari award distribution ceremony was held on the occasion of the world agriculture day, doctors day and CA day in the city on Friday. Environmentalist Dr Meenakshi Battase was present as the chief guest.

The Harit Vasundhara award was awarded to Rekha Basarkar, Pushpa Jharikar and Manohar Mahadik. The Jagrit Nari award was given to gynecologist Dr Smita Patne and CA Radhika Kabra, who became a CA at the age of 22. Prof Hemlata Lakhmal was felicitated for receiving Hindi literature noble teacher award. Manjusha Dandgavhan was also felicitated. Yogita Bendsure, Bharti Biswas, Savita Kulkarni, Sharmishtha Rodge and Nirmala Mhaske were present on the occasion.