District action plan should be comprehensive - Collector

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Pradhan Mantri Dhandhanya Krishi Yojana, 9 districts of Maharashtra are included among the 100 districts of the country, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. To ensure the district avails maximum benefit from the scheme, Collector Deelip Swami on Tuesday instructed that the district action plan should be comprehensive and inclusive.

A review meeting of the district action committee for implementing the scheme was held at the Collector’s office. The plan aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase crop density, promote natural and organic farming, improve water management, ensure post-harvest storage and value addition, and facilitate both short- and long-term credit for agricultural development.

The District Action Plan will be prepared through the schemes of 11 departments, including Agriculture and Horticulture, Agricultural Research and Education, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Cooperation, Water Resources, Industries, Rural Development, Groundwater Directorate, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Social Justice, and Tribal Development.

Present at the meeting were ZP CEO Ankit, Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, N.P. Katke, Agriculture officer Prakash Deshmukh, Dr. Raman Ingle, Dr. Deepti Patgavkar, and A.S. Jarare.