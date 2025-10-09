District administration extends helping hand to farmers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an effort to support the families of farmers who died by suicide and those affected by excessive rainfall, a special initiative titled ‘Hath Madaticha’ (Helping Hand) will be conducted across the district from October 11 to 15, stated the district collector Deelip Swami through an official order.

The initiative aims to ensure that eligible families receive assistance under relevant government schemes. For those families who do not qualify under any existing scheme, support will be extended through NGOs and private organisations.

A planning meeting with NGOs and private organisations will be held on October 11 to coordinate aid efforts. On October 14 and 15, tehsil-level programmes will be organised to distribute financial assistance, sanction letters, and other aid to the affected families.

On October 11, application forms and necessary documents will be collected from eligible families. This task will be carried out by village revenue officers, grampanchayat officials, and agriculture assistants.

On October 13, pending work will be completed, approvals will be processed, and cheques or sanction orders will be prepared. The aid distribution programmes will then take place at tehsil offices on October 14 and 15, and are instructed to be conducted in a simple, low-key manner, stated the order.

This time-bound action plan is aimed at extending a timely helping hand before the festive season to families affected by farmer suicides and excessive rainfalls.