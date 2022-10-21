District administration gets Rs 18 crore in actioning of stone quarries

The auction rate was fixed at Rs 600 per brass. The administration is expecting a revenue of at least Rs 40 crore through auctioning of all quarries in the tehsil.

In the first phase, there was a response to 11 sites in the auction, while the remaining 16 sites including Aadgaon, Apatgaon and Chitegaon, could not attract any bidder. Meanwhile, the district minor minerals officer Kishore Ghodke hoped the remaining sites would also be auctioned out soon.

Meanwhile, the revenue administration has alerted that if anybody wants to undertake excavation in their private stone quarry then they should submit a proposal and seek official permission from the office or else they would have to face stern action.