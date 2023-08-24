District Administration serves show-cause notice to Soyegaon tehsildar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district administration has served a show-cause notice to the Soyegaon tehsildar, Mohanlal Harne, on charge of misusing his official government vehicle, on Thursday.

The district administration has provided the white-coloured jeep as official vehicle to the tehsildar on the Independence Day. However, for the past 10 days, he kept the vehicle in his possession for fixing seat covers, cushioning and other interior works at his house in Harsul. Besides, the vehicle also does not have an official number and is yet to be registered at the RTO office. It was being driven without the logbook of the jeep.

It so happened that the tehsildar’s son Gaurav Kumar along with his friends Manav Bamb and Abhijeet Tathe used the jeep for personal purpose. On August 22, Gaurav was driving the jeep rashly and was blowing the beacon as well while passing through Connaught Place. The cops stopped him and when inquired, the occupants informed them that the official jeep is of tehsildar. The cops then seized the vehicle and also took the trio to the police station.

As reported earlier, the administration provided one official jeep each for the Sillod, Paithan and Soyegaon tehsildars and one for the local sub-divisional officer. The distribution of these vehicles was done on August 15. The vehicles are purchased under the District Planning Committee (DPC) and the district collector has pursued to get the funds for vehicles and sanction them. However, it is learnt that the Soyegaon tehsildar kept his vehicle at his house in Harsul till yesterday.

The resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate confirmed the serving of the notice to the tehsildar and sought details like location of vehicle from August 15 to 23 and why the official vehicle has been misused by the family members etc.

Box

Harne was promoted as tehsildar two months ago. Till then he was working as naib tehsildar (protocol section). He was transferred to Soyegaon on promotion.

When contacted the tehsildar Harne said, “I am having the charge of tehsildar and the chief officer. Hence I am in Soyegaon only. The vehicle was kept at home for the purpose of cushioning work.”