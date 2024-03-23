District awaits announcement of MahaYuti, MVA candidates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voting in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on May 13. However, the majority of the political parties have not yet declared their candidates, to date. AIMIM has announced the name of Imtiaz Jaleel as its official candidate, while the name of Chandrakant Khaire tops the race of nomination-seekers from Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Maha Yuti is also delaying in announcing the candidate as the deal is at negotiation stage.

It is believed that Ambadas Danve could be nominated at the eleventh hour. It is being said in political circles that the BJP-Shinde Group (Maha Yuti) will announce its candidate after going through the nomination of MVA.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM candidate has started campaigning for the namesake in the city limits due to the ongoing holy month of Ramzan. Recently he attended an iftar programme organised by the Bohra Community. Later on, an iftar party was held in the presence of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the city. Officially, his campaigning will gain momentum after Ramzan only.

So far, the pooja of a ‘stambh’ (pillar) of the Khaire’s campaign office was performed. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray group is reviewing Manoj Jarange’s role and assessing how it will benefit a Maratha candidate. Hence the process to finalise the candidate is underway.

BJP, on the other hand, wants to nominate its candidate from the local constituency. They are thinking of encashing the wave and the charisma of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and the state’s Housing Minister Atul Save are desirous to contest the LS polls. Meanwhile, the Shinde group is also claiming the seat from here. The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre and Rajendra Janjal are desirous to contest the elections. BJP does not want to lose the seat to the Shinde group in negotiation. However, in the coming 8-10 days, the political scenario will get clear and the campaigning will gain momentum everywhere.