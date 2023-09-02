District bandh call by Sakal Maratha Samaj on Monday

Maratha Kranti Morcha meeting decision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The decision to call a bandh in Aurangabad district on Monday was unanimously taken in the meeting of Maratha Kranti Morcha on Saturday to protest against the inhuman attack by the police on the Maratha community protesters on Friday. Vinod Patil appealed to Vyapari Mahasangh and social organizations to participate in this bandh by keeping their shops closed.

A meeting of Sakal Maratha Samaj was held at API Corner hotel on Saturday. Speaking in the meeting, Patil said that it has been two years since the cancellation of Maratha reservation, but the previous and present governments have not done anything. Kishore Chavan said that the committee appointed by the law department in May to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas in Marathwada was expected to report by August 29. However, this committee did not hold a single meeting during this period. This shows the indifference of the government towards the Maratha community. Abhijit Deshmukh, Kishore Chavan, Prof Shivanand Bhanuse and others were present.

Demands of the Samaj:

-Suspend the superintendent of police who ordered lathi charge.

- Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis responsible for this incident should resign.

- Crimes against protesters should be cancelled.

-- A case of molestation should be registered against policemen who attack women with sticks.

-- Henceforth, vocal march will be held instead of a silent march.