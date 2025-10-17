District chairman visits Inner Wheel Club

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District Chairman of District 313, Dr. Asha Deshpande visited the Inner Wheel Club of Aurangabad Lotus and stressed forest conservation, girl child education, and women empowerment. “We must pass the tradition of tree plantation to the next generation,” she said.

The program opened with Ganesh Vandana by Jayanti Malkhare. Club President Rashmi Chechani, secretary Parleen Singh, and members presented activity reports. Dr. Deshpande appreciated the Club’s work and encouraged more environmental initiatives, citing examples from the Puranas. President Chechani highlighted projects such as sanitary pad dispensers, baby kits, telescope donations, iron bins, dental check-ups, street libraries, and cervical cancer vaccinations for 75 girls. The event ended with the National Anthem and Diwali wax diyas gifted by Aarambh children.