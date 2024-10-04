"District collector and DCP shine at MGM’s Khadi Fashion Show"

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MGM University celebrated Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti by organizing a Khadi fashion show at the Rukmini Auditorium, where District Collector Deelip Swami and DCP Navneet Kanwat impressed the audience with their remarkable presentations.

The Khadi Research Center of MGM University organized the event, with notable attendees including District Collector Deelip Swami and his daughter Rupali Swami , DCP Navneet Kanwat and his wife, IRS officer Nitika Vilash. MGM University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal and Rachna Sapkal, Dr. Ashish Gadekar and Dr. Sarika Gadekar, Ranjit Kakkad , faculty members, and department heads also participated. All wore outfits made at the Khadi Center, and the program was hosted by Asha Deshpande.

Photo Captions:

1) District Collector Deelip Swami and his daughter Rupali Swami presenting at the fashion show organized at MGM.

2) Deputy Commissioner of Police Navneet Kant and his wife Nitika Vilash presenting at the fashion show organized at MGM.