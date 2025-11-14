District collector orders weapon holders to submit arms within 24 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District collector Deelip Swami has directed 76 licensed weapon holders in municipal and nagar panchayat areas where the election code is active to deposit their weapons at the nearest police station within 24 hours.

The order was issued during a review meeting at the collector’s office on Friday morning. There are 88 licensed weapon holders across six municipal councils and one nagar panchayat. Of them, 76 have been asked to surrender their weapons, while 12 are exempted as they carry arms for government duties. All 76 individuals must hand over their weapons to the nearest police station by midnight on 15 November. Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, and other officials attended the meeting.