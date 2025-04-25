District Collector reviews Maha Day celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra State Formation Day is celebrated on May 1. In connection with the organisation of the main official ceremony for this occasion, District Collector Deelip Swami held a review meeting today at the District Collector’s Office. Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Ankit, Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirodkhar, Deputy Collector of General Administration Sangeeta Rathod, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Pradeep Bhogle, along with officials from the Public Works Department, Police, Municipal Corporation, and Education Departments, were present at the meeting.

District Collector gave instructions to the concerned officials regarding various aspects of the main official ceremony, including the flag hoisting, police band performance, seating arrangements for dignitaries, freedom fighters, and public representatives, as well as the felicitation ceremony during the event.