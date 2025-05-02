District Collector reviews preparation of NEET 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 19500 students from the district are going to take National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-2025), through 49 centres in the city, on Sunday (May 4). The test will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Hence, the District Collector Deelip Swami reviewed the preparations made by NEET centres on Friday. The national-level test is mandatory for students seeking admission to various medical courses.

During the review meeting, the District Collector assessed the readiness of the examination centres and the precautionary measures being implemented. He also gave instructions to the officials present at the meeting. The review meeting was attended by Deputy Collector Sangeeta Rathod, Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Principal Anil Yadav, Ravindra Rana, Vaishali Joshi, and the heads of the examination centres.

The Collector said, “Every exam centre is connected to CCTV, and candidates will be checked at the entrance. Strict measures will be taken to ensure that no electronic devices are carried by anyone. Since the exam is scheduled in the afternoon, arrangements for shade will be provided for the students. He emphasized that every student must leave home to reach the exam centre at least an hour in advance. For students coming from outside the city, the administration is planning to deploy city buses at bus stands and railway stations to help them reach their respective exam centres conveniently.”

Deployment of Medical Teams

The collector also said, “ In collaboration with the Government Medical College and Health Department, a medical team will be stationed at each exam centre on Sunday. Considering the rising temperatures, the administration is prepared to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any health issues. The administration should ensure that the test is conducted in a transparent and fearless environment.”