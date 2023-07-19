District collector runs to help accident victim

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding travels bus going towards Kranti Chowk's direction dashed a pedestrian between Cidco Chowk to Akashwani Chowk on Jalna Road on Sunday at around 11 pm. The bus driver fled from the scene leaving the seriously injured accident victim on the spot.

Meanwhile, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey going from Jalna Road stopped his car and lend a helping hand to the victim and arranged to take him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead. The identity of the deceased was traced on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dattatray Digambar Yadav (47) and he is a resident of Ganeshnagar in Pundliknagar area. He is a native of Solapur and was living in the city for the past 15 years. He was working in a company in Waluj industrial area. On Sunday night, he was returning from the company and was crossing the road when the accident occurred. He was thrown away and sustained serious head injuries. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station while head constable Pralhad Thombre is further investigating the case.