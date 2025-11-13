District Collector Swami urges students to develop scientific attitude

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "Through the biographies of many great scientists, we can learn that these scientists have been experimenting since their student days. Initially, their experiments backfired, but after tireless efforts, they achieved success. Their research has made our lives happier today. So, it's time for students to develop a scientific outlook, ” said Deelip Swami, the District Collector.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the two-day district-level Inspire Award exhibition jointly organised by the Department of Science and Technology (Government of India), Department of School Education and Sports (State Government), State Institute of Science Education (Nagpur), Secondary Education Department of Zilla Parishad and Dr I B Pathak Mahila College at Tapadiya Natyamandir on Thursday.

Educational Officer (Secondary) of Zilla Parishad Ashwini Lathkar presided over the function while Seema Mehetre (Deputy Education Officer, Secondary, ZP), Dr Sunita Bajpai (Principal, Dr I B Pathak Mahila College), Dilip Sirsat (District Science Supervisor, ZP), Coordinator Dr Prabhakar Gaikwad and Supervisor Madhuri Bhavsar were present on the dais.

Deelip Swami said that students participating in such exhibitions are now working in high positions in various research institutions.

He said that all students participating in this exhibition are also getting a great opportunity to become scientists on this occasion. “Even today, a large amount of superstition is being spread through various social media. It is very important for us to overcome this and have a scientific outlook. This is a very important step in this regard,” he added.

Ashwini Lathkar said, "Students should develop a scientific outlook through experimentation. If you have a question in your mind, science gives the correct answer.”

Dr Sheela Jire conducted the proceedings of the programme, while Dr Prabhakar Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks. Education Extension Officer Kalpana Patkonde, Headmasters, teachers, students and parents were present at this inaugural program.

The District Collector inaugurated the science exhibition by writing his name in golden letters through the chemical reaction of turmeric and salt.

A total of 118 science projects selected from various schools in both Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts have participated in this district-level exhibition. This exhibition is open to all students, teachers and science lovers in the district until November 14. The students selected from this project will get a golden opportunity to participate in the State-level competition.