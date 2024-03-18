District collector warns of action against agitation, morchas & demo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Model Code of Conduct has come into force for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. So, there are restrictions on agitations in Government office premises until elections are over.

District collector Dilip Swami warned of taking action against staging demonstrations, morcha, gherao and strikes on the premises of offices of the district collector, sub-divisional officer, tehsildar and other departments.

A meeting was organised at the district collector's office for the guidance of nodal officers on Monday. The members of political parties were also given information about the Model Code of Conduct.

Box

Restrictions Govt

--No private land, building, premises or walls cannot be used without the permission of property owners or authorities for canvassing

-A sample of ballot paper cannot be printed and distributed during canvassing

--Loudspeaker cannot be used without permission from the police department

--No loudspeaker can used on any vehicles before 6 am and after 10 pm

--Action will be taken if posters, banners, pamphlets, cut-outs, painting, hoarding and arches become hurdles to citizens during campaigning.

--Government Offices, guest houses, office premises of district collector, sub-divisional officers, tehsildar cannot used for canvassing.

--Not more than five persons will be allowed at the office of the election returning officer while filing the nomination paper.

--There are also restrictions on taking processions, holding meetings, raising slogans and playing musical instructions in the premises of the Government offices.

--There are restrictions on carrying licensed weapons until the election process is completed.

--Banners and flags cannot be used on vehicles without permission.