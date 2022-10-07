District corona meter on Friday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2022 08:15 PM2022-10-07T20:15:01+5:302022-10-07T20:15:01+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,880 Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00) Total Discharged: 1,68,122 Total Deaths: 3748

District corona meter on Friday

Total Patients: 1,71,880

Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,68,122

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 10

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,12,975

First Dose: 30,53,887

Second Dose: 23,94,367

Precaution Dose: 2,64,721

