District corona meter on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2022 08:15 PM2022-10-07T20:15:01+5:302022-10-07T20:15:01+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,880
Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,68,122
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 10
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,12,975
First Dose: 30,53,887
Second Dose: 23,94,367
Precaution Dose: 2,64,721