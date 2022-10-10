District corona meter on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 10, 2022 10:35 PM 2022-10-10T22:35:02+5:30 2022-10-10T22:35:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,889
Patients Recovered: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Recovered: 1,68,127
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 14
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,14,058
First Dose: 30,53,986
Second Dose: 23,94,866
Precaution Dose: 2,65,206