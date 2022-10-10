District corona meter on Monday

Total Patients: 1,71,889 Patients Recovered: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00) Total Recovered: 1,68,127 Total Deaths: 3748

District corona meter on Monday

Total Patients: 1,71,889

Patients Recovered: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Recovered: 1,68,127

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 14

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,14,058

First Dose: 30,53,986

Second Dose: 23,94,866

Precaution Dose: 2,65,206

