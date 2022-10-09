District corona meter on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2022 10:20 PM2022-10-09T22:20:02+5:302022-10-09T22:20:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,889
Patients Recovered: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Recovered: 1,68,125
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 16
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,13,711
First Dose: 30,53,956
Second Dose: 23,94,690
Precaution Dose: 2,65,065