District corona meter on Sunday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2022 10:20 PM2022-10-09T22:20:02+5:302022-10-09T22:20:02+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,889 Patients Recovered: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00) Total Recovered: 1,68,125 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Sunday | District corona meter on Sunday

District corona meter on Sunday

Total Patients: 1,71,889

Patients Recovered: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Recovered: 1,68,125

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 16

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,13,711

First Dose: 30,53,956

Second Dose: 23,94,690

Precaution Dose: 2,65,065

Open in app