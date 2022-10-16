District corona meter on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2022 10:35 PM 2022-10-16T22:35:02+5:30 2022-10-16T22:35:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,917 Patients Recovered: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00) Total Recovered: 1,68,148 Total Deaths: 3749 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,917
Patients Recovered: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Recovered: 1,68,148
Total Deaths: 3749 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 18
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,19,469
First Dose: 30,54,888
Second Dose: 23,97,507
Precaution Dose: 2,67,072Open in app