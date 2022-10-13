District corona meter on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 13, 2022 10:10 PM 2022-10-13T22:10:02+5:30 2022-10-13T22:10:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,897
Patients Recovered: 07 (City: 06, Rural: 01)
Total Recovered: 1,68,141
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 08
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,16,483
First Dose: 30,54,315
Second Dose: 23,95,812
Precaution Dose: 2,66,356