District corona meter on Thursday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 13, 2022 10:10 PM 2022-10-13T22:10:02+5:30 2022-10-13T22:10:02+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,897 Patients Recovered: 07 (City: 06, Rural: 01) Total Recovered: 1,68,141 Total Deaths: 3748

District corona meter on Thursday

Total Patients: 1,71,897

Patients Recovered: 07 (City: 06, Rural: 01)

Total Recovered: 1,68,141

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 08

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,16,483

First Dose: 30,54,315

Second Dose: 23,95,812

Precaution Dose: 2,66,356

