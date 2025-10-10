District Court lawyers to observe ‘pen-down’ protest on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In protest of the October 6 incident in the Supreme Court, lawyers at the District Court have decided not to participate in any court proceedings for the entire day on Monday (October 13). This decision was taken by the ‘Sanvidhan Bachao - Desh Bachao’ Lawyers’ Action Committee.

This resolution was passed during a meeting of the action committee held on October 10. Later, a memorandum signed by the participating lawyers was submitted to the Principal District Judge.

The incident in the Supreme Court is considered an attack on the Constitution, democracy, and the judiciary. It is described as the first such assault on the Supreme Court since India’s independence, and a threat to democracy, equality, and fraternity in the country. Hence, the action committee has decided to stage a ‘pen-down’ protest, stated the memorandum.