District crosses 37L population mark

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

India has surpassed China in population and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has also some contributions to it. The population of the district has crossed the mark of 37 lakh population. Around 70 years back, the population of the district was just 15 lakh and the main source of income of the people was farming. After the industrialization during the 1980-90 decade, the rate of population increased and the farmland also came under the urban utility. Since then, concrete forests are being established on the farmlands. If the situation continues, the problem of food will arise for the coming generations.

During the 1961 census the total population was 15,32,342, in 1971, the population was 14,01,574, in 1981 - 15,81,766, in 1991 - 22,13,779, in 2001 - 28,97,013, in 2011 - 37,01,282.

Out of the total population in the district, 19,24,469 are male while 17,76,813 are female and their percentage is 48 to the total population.

Earlier, the rural population was maximum but after the industrialization of the district the urban population increased and the rural population reduced. According to the 2001 and 2011 censuses, 49 percent of people lived in urban areas. It is expected that after the seventh census is completed, the district will cross the 40 lakh population mark, the experts opined.

Former district agriculture superintendent Tukaram Mote said, in 1961, a maximum of 70 percent income of the district was from agriculture which has reduced to around 55 percent now. Moreover, the income from agriculture over the years has not increased but it is stable.