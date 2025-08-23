District-level Avishkar to be held in Sept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host the district-level ‘Avishkar’ next month. The university conducts the district and university levels ‘Avishkar’ festivals.

Those teams which qualify at the district level get an opportunity to participate in the university levels. The teams which win prizes at the university level are allowed to participate in the State-level ‘Avishkar’ festival.

The district-level Avishkar will be organised in four districts in September. The Students Development Board has already invited proposals from the colleges for hosting the event at the district level.