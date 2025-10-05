District-level elocution competition on “prosperity through cooperation” on October 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra State Cooperative Union, along with the District Registrar of Cooperative Societies and the District Cooperative Board, will hold a district-level elocution competition for college students on October 13 at Devgiri College, starting at 10 am. The competition’s theme is “Prosperity Through Cooperation.” The first prize winner will receive Rs 1,000, the second prize Rs 500, and the top winner will qualify for the state-level competition in Pune this November. District deputy registrar and cooperative development officer S.Y. Suryavanshi urged college students to participate in large numbers. For details, contact 9922297445.