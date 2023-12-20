District-level Science exhibition concluded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 51st District Level Science Exhibition Camp organiaed at Bhondve Patil School in Bajajnagar was concluded on Wednesday. Prizes were distributed to the winning contestants who presented innovative models in the exhibition.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meena inaugurated the two-day camp on Tuesday. A total of 60 models, including 30 from Primary and 30 from secondary and higher secondary schools located in nine tehsils and within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaninagar Municipal Corporation were selected for the district exhibition.

Hundreds of students from Bhairomal Tanwani Vidyamandir, Dnyanbhavan Public School, P M Dnyanmandir, Jaihind Public School, RSCBS Vidyamnadir, Kranti Public School, Narasimha Vidya Mandir and Yogeshwari School visited the exhibition.

Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable and Education Officer Madhukar Deshmukh distributed the prizes to the winners. Hanuman Bhondve (Principal, Bhondve Patil School), Ravi Dabhade, Rani Sawant, I G Jadhav and others were present. Education Extension Officer D T. Sirsath, J V Chowre, teachers and others worked for the success of the exhibition.