District malaria office to create awareness on dengue and malaria

Aurangabad, April 6:

For the last two years, the employees of the district malaria office, were involved in corona preventive work. However, as the incidence of corona reduced, the focus will once again be on eradicating dengue and malaria at full capacity. On the occasion of World Malaria Day, besides creating awareness among the citizens, the staff will be given guidance regarding the basic work for the next 10 days, informed district malaria officer RB Dhole in a press conference on Wednesday.

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year. Hence the department has organised malaria and dengue awareness programmes for the citizens. The number of malaria patients has been high for the last several years. However, after 2017, it dropped sharply. On the contrary, the number of dengue patients is increasing. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during June and July due to mosquito infestation. Therefore, as a precaution, awareness will be created about it two months in advance, to help in controlling both these diseases. Employees have been working for covid since the first wave. Therefore, now all the employees will be given guidance on treatment and preventive measures, said Dhole.

What is the status of dengue patients

In 2021, 117 dengue patients were found in the district. As many as 227 dengue-suspects were found. Earlier, in 2020, 48 dengue patients and 142 dengue suspects were found.

The graph of malaria patients:

Year - Patient

2017 - 18

2018 - 7

2019 - 1

2020 - 2

2021 - 1