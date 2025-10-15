District Public Prosecutor Assault Case: Lawyer Arrested at Night for Attempted Murder

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District Public Prosecutor Adv. Avinash Deshpande (59, Sharadashram Colony, Paithan Gate) was attacked in his office by Adv. Manohar Ramdas Lokhande (54, Kokanwadi) over allegations that Deshpande did not participate in a protest. Lokhande entered the office, attempted to strangle Deshpande, and threatened to file a false atrocity case. Vedantnagar police have registered cases of assault and attempted murder and arrested Lokhande.

Adv. Deshpande, practicing law for 35 years and serving as District Public Prosecutor for the past eight years, was present in his chamber at 5 PM on Tuesday. According to his complaint, Lokhande accused him of not joining the protest held in objection to the attack on Supreme Court Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai. Lokhande reportedly rushed at Deshpande, removed his shoes, assaulted him on the stomach and chest, and tried to strangle him with both hands. Office attendant Krishna Valture intervened to push Lokhande away. Despite this, Lokhande continued to verbally abuse Deshpande and threatened to burn him alive.

Police action and further threats:

Vedantnagar police quickly brought the situation under control. Deshpande filed a complaint at the police station, but Lokhande reportedly went there as well, verbally abusing him and threatening to file a false atrocity case. Based on Deshpande’s complaint, Sub-Inspector Vaibhav More registered the case and arrested Lokhande. He was presented in court on Wednesday, and police stated the court ordered one day of police custody.

Deshpande and colleagues actively participated in protests:

Adv. Deshpande, along with all his assistant public prosecutors, had actively participated in protests against the attack on Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai. They wore red bands during work to register their protest. They had also participated in the protest on October 13. On October 14, however, Lokhande entered Deshpande’s chamber and carried out this violent attack allegedly for publicity and notoriety, clarified the Public Prosecutor’s Office through Adv. S. V. Mundwadkar.

Past criminal record and previous expulsion:

Adv. Lokhande has a criminal background, with 8 to 10 pending criminal cases in various courts. Due to his repeated criminal acts, the then Police Commissioner had expelled him from the city for two years in July 2022, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.