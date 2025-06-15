District supply officer yet to appear as Bribe case probe deepens

Rs 70,000 bribe allegedly sought to cancel ration shop suspension

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite being served a notice, the District Supply Officer has not responded to ACB’s summons in the Rs 70,000 bribery case involving Supply Inspector(Niab Tehsildar) Kanchan Kamble. Officials confirmed the officer remained absent until late Sunday evening. Kamble, arrested red-handed on Saturday, remains in two-day police custody as the probe now shifts to digital evidence and possible links to senior officials.

ACB officers are now analysing Kamble’s mobile chat and call history to determine if she contacted others while demanding the bribe. Investigators suspect the involvement of more officials from the District Supply Office. ACB sources say Kamble had explicitly named the District Supply Officer while demanding the bribe, making their questioning crucial. The case pertains to a ration shop in Kate Pimpalgaon, Gangapur, registered in the name of the complainant’s grandfather. In February, inspection revealed irregularities, and the shop faced suspension. Kamble allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 for herself and the District Supply Officer(Niab Tehsildar) to withdraw the suspension proposal. ACB Inspector Valmik Kore, under instructions from SP Sandeep Atole, verified the complaint and arrested Kamble while she accepted Rs 40,000 near the railway station.

Key Investigation Points:

• Kamble allegedly took senior officials' names to justify the bribe.

• The District Supply Officer is directly mentioned in the complaint.

• ACB is scanning Kamble’s mobile data to trace further communications.