District surpasses annual rainfall average

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district has surpassed its annual average rainfall. By the morning of September 16, the district had received 37.3 mm of rain, while the Chikalthana observatory recorded 13.6 mm in the city during this period. Communication between Savkheda, Amthan, and Kelgaon in Sillod taluka was cut off due to rain. Meanwhile, excessive rainfall was recorded in 10 circles across four talukas. Paithan town recorded 81 mm, Gangapur 78 mm, Manjri 73 mm, Harsul 83 mm, Siddhanath 78 mm, Gajgaon 78 mm, and Jamgaon 78 mm. In Khuldabad taluka, Verul recorded 75 mm, Soygaon town 84 mm, and Jarandi 93 mm. Some talukas reported heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day. With nearly 500 villages affected by the downpour, the damage figures are expected to rise further.

100% Rainfall in the District

Against the annual average of 581.7 mm, the district has already received 589 mm of rainfall, 101% of the average. On a single day, the district recorded 17% of its annual rainfall. Nearly all talukas have reached or crossed the 100% mark: Sambhajinagar (99%), Paithan (141%), Gangapur (106%), Vaijapur (112%), Kannad (138%), Khultabad (116%), Sillod (129%), Soygaon (119%), and Phulambri (112%).

13.6 mm Rainfall in the city overnight

Between the night of September 15 and the morning of September 16, the city and surrounding areas recorded 13.6 mm of rainfall. The rain began around 9 p.m. on the 15th and continued throughout the night with varying intensity.