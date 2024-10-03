District-wise centres of PET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The names of the district-wise centres within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University are as ...

District-wise centres of PET

District-wise centres of PET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The names of the district-wise centres within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University are as follows;

--Chh Sambhajinagar: Deogiri College, S B College Science College, S B College Arts, Vivekananda College

and Milind College of Science.

--Beed: Balbhim College and KSK College

--Jalna : J E S College and Ankushrao Tope College

--Dharashiv: Bamu sub-campus and Ramakrishna Paramahansa College

Box

The session-wise number of candidates attendance is as follows;

Session----- Total-----------Present------ Absent

Morn—1----2285-------1819 (79.61pc)---466 (20.39)

Morn—2----2110--------1656 (78.48)----454 (21.52)

Noon---1----3609--------2917 (80.83)-----692 (19.17)

Noon--2-----3472--------2774 (79.90)-----698 (20.10)

Total---------11476-------9166 (79.87)-----2310 (20.13)

