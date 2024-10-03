District-wise centres of PET
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The names of the district-wise centres within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University are as follows;
--Chh Sambhajinagar: Deogiri College, S B College Science College, S B College Arts, Vivekananda College
and Milind College of Science.
--Beed: Balbhim College and KSK College
--Jalna : J E S College and Ankushrao Tope College
--Dharashiv: Bamu sub-campus and Ramakrishna Paramahansa College
The session-wise number of candidates attendance is as follows;
Session----- Total-----------Present------ Absent
Morn—1----2285-------1819 (79.61pc)---466 (20.39)
Morn—2----2110--------1656 (78.48)----454 (21.52)
Noon---1----3609--------2917 (80.83)-----692 (19.17)
Noon--2-----3472--------2774 (79.90)-----698 (20.10)
Total---------11476-------9166 (79.87)-----2310 (20.13)Open in app