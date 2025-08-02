District-wise 'Youth Festival' to be held from this year

Proposals invited from colleges for hosting

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a Youth Festival district-wise from this year.

Dr Kailas Ambhure, the director of the Student Development Board, said that the festival would be organised before Diwali and proposals are invited from colleges for hosting. A meeting of the Advisory Committee was organised on Friday afternoon to discuss preparations for the festival.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dilip Mahalinge, Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, Dr. Yogita Hoke Patil, District Coordinator Dr. Sandeep Deshmukh, Dr Samadhan Ingle and others were present.

In this, after organising the youth festival in all four districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv, a Central Youth Festival (CYF) will be conducted immediately.

The first three teams in order of merit will participate in this CYF, which will be hosted in the Bamu campus. The entire registration process for the youth festival has been made online.

Art to be presented in 5 categories

A total of 28 art forms will be presented in five categories in this year's festival. Also, Shobha Yatra will be taken out before it.

The following are the categories:

-- Music (ten types), Dance, Drama, Poetry and Fine Arts Department