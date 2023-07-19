Districts in Marathwada need tankers in rainy season

Only 25.4 percent of rainfall: There is not much water inflow into the dams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three districts of Marathwada still rely on tankers for water supply. So far, 25.4 percent rainfall has been received in the division and 33.75 percent water is in 11 major projects. In 48 days, only 140 MCM of water has flowed into these projects. In this, 65 MCM of water has been received in Jayakwadi project and 41 MCM in Painganga project. Even though the month of July is over, 28 villages and 4 hamlets are being supplied with water through 28 tankers.

In the last three-four years, the ground water level has increased due to more than average rainfall in Marathwada. As a result, there was no requirement for tankers in the summer season. This summer, there was no demand for tankers until March and April due to unseasonal rains. But then the demand for tankers started. In the last week of June, 85 villages and 24 hamlets in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Hingoli and Jalna were being supplied by 99 tankers. Currently 18 villages and 4 hamlets of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are being supplied with water through 21 tankers. 9 villages in Hingoli are being supplied with water through 5 tankers and 1 village in Nanded district is being supplied with 2 tankers. Jalna district, which had 44 tankers operating last month, has now become tanker-free. Of the 517 private wells in 392 wells have been acquired. The administration has acquired 7 wells in 6 villages for tankers and 510 wells in 386 villages apart from tankers.

Marathwada district wise rainfall

District Yearly average Percentage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 581 mm 31.8

Jalna 603 mm 28.8

Beed 566 mm 25.5

Latur 706 mm 27.6

Dharashiv 603 mm 20

Nanded 814 mm 25.2

Parbhani 761 mm 19.1

Hingoli 795 mm 21.7