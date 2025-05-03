Diverse shades of dance heritage celebrated; World Dance Day at Mahagami Gurukul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahagami Gurukul presented its World Dance Day (WDD) celebrations for the 28th consecutive year through a variety of events, recently.

The evening began with a Mangalacharan in Odissi based on an evocative poem by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on the spirit of dance. The song concluded with a rich rhythmic design in Sankirna Jaati, a pattern of nine beats. This was followed by a Kathak piece on the aesthetic features of Jhaptaal which was penned by the Kathak legend Late Pt. Birju Maharaj and choreographed by Parwati Dutta. Reflecting on the idea of sorrow and joy, Guru Parwati spoke about the concept of 'Mudita' which means eternal selfless joy that was one of the four immeasurables according to the Buddhist tradition.

The students presented an Odissi exposition on ‘Chandra Tethe Chandrikaa.’ The next composition was a Dhrupadaangi Kathak piece based on Tansen's Dhrupad glorifying the divine and the physical providence. The performance named ‘Vividhaa’ concluded with another Dhrupadaangi Odissi ‘Taarini’ which was inspired by the sculptures of Tara in Aurangabad Caves. Disciples of Parwati also created an exhibition of dance paintings, dance visuals and images from Mahagami archives for the viewers.

The WDD special edition of bulletin Agradeep was released by chancellor of MGM University Dr Ankushrao Kadam.