Diversity in the images of Mahalakshmi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Most people are aware only of the Mahalaxmi idols made up of plaster-of-Paris masks and tin boxes. However, several innovative images of Mahalakshmi made up of brass, seven small stone, and earthen pots were exhibited in the houses of residents on Thursday. These idols were worshiped with traditional fervour on Friday.

Jeshtha - Kanishtha Mahalakshmi

Many people use the masks of Mahalakshmi made up of plaster of Paris. These masks are preserved for a longer period. Many families have preserved the masks for generations. Food grains are filled in a tin box and it is attired with a Saree and a blouse. These boxes are then decorated with the Jeshtha and Kanishta masks of Mahalakshmi. A boy and a girl tableaux are erected attired in Kurta and Dhoti and the girl with a frock.

Masks made up of different articles

Many people are now using the Mahalakshmi made up of brass. Masks are also made up of copper plates. Chuna is applied to the dish and then the mask is made by using Kumkum. This tradition is popular, especially among the people of Karnataka state. A stick is fixed in a tin box filled with food grains. The stick is then decorated with two hands and a mask. Similarly, heaps of rice and wheat are decorated with masks in some places. Mahalakshmi images are also made from seven small stones kept in a bowl. The small earthen pots are also used for making Mahalakshmi.