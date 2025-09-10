Divi commisisoner reviews water supply scheme work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar reviewed the ongoing work of the city water supply scheme on Wednesday.

He directed that the work of the water supply scheme should be completed on time. District Collector Deelip Swami, Chief Engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikar Manisha Palande and key officials of other machinery were present in the meeting held at the Divisional Commissionerate.

Papalkar reviewed the work being done under the water supply scheme from Jackwell in Jayakwadi dam to the water purification centre at Nakshatrawadi, water pipelines and tanks and the approach bridge.