Divi Commissioner gives approval for SC, ST reservation in guts, guns
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 9, 2025 00:00 IST2025-10-09T00:00:04+5:302025-10-09T00:00:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections is getting impetus with the Divisional Commissioner ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections is getting impetus with the Divisional Commissioner on Wednesday approving the reservation of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) of guts and guns, submitted by the administration on the basis of population.
A total of eight guts of ZP have been reserved for SC and three guts for ST. While 17 guns have been reserved for SC and five guns for ST.
Out of a total of 63 guts, eight have been reserved for SC and three for ST. While out of the total 126 guns of the Panchayat Samiti, 17 guns have been reserved for SC and five guns for ST. The remaining reservations of ZP and PS will be fixed on October 13.
Box
Reserved Guts for SC
Tehsil-- Group Number - Name
Gangapur 38 - Ranjangaon Shen Pun.
Gangapur 36 - Sawangi
Paithan 61 - Pimpalgaon Pin.
Gangapur 37 - Waluj
Chh Sambhajinagar 49 - Daulatabad
Chh Sambhajinagar 47 - Karmad
Gangapur 37 - Ambelohol
Chh Sambhajinagar 52 - Pandharpur
Box
Reserved Guts for ST
Tehsil- Guns Number - Name
Soyegaon 3 - Godegaon Gut
Sillod 6 - Undangaon
Kannad 19 - Jehur
Box
SC reservations in PS guns
Tehsil-----------gun
Soyegaon 3 Amkheda
Sillod 10 Panvadod Bu.
Sillod 17 Palod
Kannad 38 Aurala
Phulambri 47 Wanegaon
Khuldabad 54 Ellora
Vaijapur 62 Savandgaon
Vaijapur 69 Mahalgaon
Gangapur 95 Ranjangaon Shen. Pu.
Gangapur 76 Jogeshwari
Gangapur 72 Sawangi
Paithan 122 Mudhalwadi
Paithan 109 Chitegaon
Paithan 115 Pachod Bu.
Box
ST reservations in PS gun
Tehsil---------gun Name
Soyegaon 5 Godegaon
Sillod 8 Halda
Sillod 12 Hatti
Kannad 37 Jehur
Vaijapur 55 Vakhala
Gangapur 79 TurkabadOpen in app