Divi Commissioner gives approval for SC, ST reservation in guts, guns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of Zilla Parishad (ZP), Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections is getting impetus with the Divisional Commissioner on Wednesday approving the reservation of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) of guts and guns, submitted by the administration on the basis of population.

A total of eight guts of ZP have been reserved for SC and three guts for ST. While 17 guns have been reserved for SC and five guns for ST.

Out of a total of 63 guts, eight have been reserved for SC and three for ST. While out of the total 126 guns of the Panchayat Samiti, 17 guns have been reserved for SC and five guns for ST. The remaining reservations of ZP and PS will be fixed on October 13.

Box

Reserved Guts for SC

Tehsil-- Group Number - Name

Gangapur 38 - Ranjangaon Shen Pun.

Gangapur 36 - Sawangi

Paithan 61 - Pimpalgaon Pin.

Gangapur 37 - Waluj

Chh Sambhajinagar 49 - Daulatabad

Chh Sambhajinagar 47 - Karmad

Gangapur 37 - Ambelohol

Chh Sambhajinagar 52 - Pandharpur

Box

Reserved Guts for ST

Tehsil- Guns Number - Name

Soyegaon 3 - Godegaon Gut

Sillod 6 - Undangaon

Kannad 19 - Jehur

Box

SC reservations in PS guns

Tehsil-----------gun

Soyegaon 3 Amkheda

Sillod 10 Panvadod Bu.

Sillod 17 Palod

Kannad 38 Aurala

Phulambri 47 Wanegaon

Khuldabad 54 Ellora

Vaijapur 62 Savandgaon

Vaijapur 69 Mahalgaon

Gangapur 95 Ranjangaon Shen. Pu.

Gangapur 76 Jogeshwari

Gangapur 72 Sawangi

Paithan 122 Mudhalwadi

Paithan 109 Chitegaon

Paithan 115 Pachod Bu.

Box

ST reservations in PS gun

Tehsil---------gun Name

Soyegaon 5 Godegaon

Sillod 8 Halda

Sillod 12 Hatti

Kannad 37 Jehur

Vaijapur 55 Vakhala

Gangapur 79 Turkabad