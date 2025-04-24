Dividers turned dumping grounds

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite being recognized as a smart city, the condition of road dividers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is deteriorating.

Intended to regulate traffic and beautify the city, these dividers have become dumping grounds filled with garbage, plastic bags, liquor bottles, and construction debris, diminishing the city’s appeal. While sanitation workers strive to maintain cleanliness, some citizens continue to litter, turning these spaces into eyesores.

Many dividers that once featured trees now lack greenery, and the few trees remaining are withered. On roads like Osmanpura, Gajanan Mandir, and Pundliknagar, garbage is piling up, and stains from gutkha and paan are visible. A striking example is at Pundliknagar Road, where a tulsi plant is surrounded by trash, with shopkeepers still offering water to it despite the filth. Strict fines and regular waste collection could help address this issue and restore the city’s cleanliness.